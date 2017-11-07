Urijah Faber: I'd Definitely Consider Fighting T.J. Dillashaw

Urijah Faber: I'd Definitely Consider Fighting T.J. Dillashaw

EXCLUSIVE

There's some truth to the rumors ... with UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber saying he'd consider coming out of retirement to fight T.J. Dillashaw -- but there are some serious caveats.

"First off, the fight for T.J. is Cody [Garbrandt]," Faber tells TMZ Sports ... insisting he doesn't want to "jump the line" and block his good friend from getting a chance to avenge his loss from UFC 217.

But if situation was right ... and the money was right ... 38-year-old Faber says he's all the way down.

And if that fight doesn't happen ... Faber says he'd considering getting back in the Octagon to fight someone else -- but it can't be a nobody.

Bottom line ... doesn't sound like we've seen the end of the California Kid.