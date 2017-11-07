TMZ

Urijah Faber: I'd Definitely Consider Fighting T.J. Dillashaw

There's some truth to the rumors ... with UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber saying he'd consider coming out of retirement to fight T.J. Dillashaw -- but there are some serious caveats. 

"First off, the fight for T.J. is Cody [Garbrandt]," Faber tells TMZ Sports ... insisting he doesn't want to "jump the line" and block his good friend from getting a chance to avenge his loss from UFC 217

But if situation was right ... and the money was right ... 38-year-old Faber says he's all the way down. 

And if that fight doesn't happen ... Faber says he'd considering getting back in the Octagon to fight someone else -- but it can't be a nobody. 

Bottom line ... doesn't sound like we've seen the end of the California Kid. 

