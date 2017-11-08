Bob Saget Is Getting Married Again

Bob Saget America's Favorite Dad Getting Hitched Again!

Bob Saget is filling his house again ... he's engaged to his girlfriend, Kelly Rizzo.

The "Full House" star announced the engagement Tuesday in a totally most Saget way. After a double date with Kelly, pals Katie Killean and ex-"Seinfeld" producer George Shapiro -- he captioned this shot, "In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement — and I know George and I will be very happy together."

Not Bob's first time down the aisle. The 61-year-old was married to Sherri Kramer Saget for 15 years, but they split in 1997.

We know what you're thinking -- Bob digs 38-year-old Kelly for her big ole sense of humor. She showed it off too with her own engagement shot. Mazel!