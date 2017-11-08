CMA Awards Open with Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood Making Fun of Trump's Twitter Habits

CMA Awards Take Playful Jab at Trump In Carrie Underwood Parody Song

Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood kicked off the 51st Annual CMA Awards with a heartfelt message to all the victims of recent tragedies in the U.S. ... and a song poking fun at President Trump's Twitter habit.

After sarcastically mentioning to the audience they were directed to steer clear of political commentary ... Paisley and Underwood fired off some play-it-safe jokes about Anthony Scaramucci, Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton.

But right as Carrie seemed to be moving into the first award of the night ... Brad rocked a "Before He Cheats" spoof that took a few jabs at the Prez. Remember covfefe? They sure do.

Before the parody tune, Paisley and Underwood dedicated the night's ceremony to victims of the mass shootings in Vegas and Texas, attacks in Charlottesville and NYC, and all the recent natural disasters.