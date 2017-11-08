Kevin Spacey Cut from Already Completed Movie ... Reshoots Needed ASAP

Kevin Spacey Cut from Completed Ridley Scott Film, Christopher Plummer to Replace Him

Kevin Spacey's fall from grace is getting worse -- the actor's been dropped from an already finished Ridley Scott film after the director decided to remove him in the wake of more sexual abuse allegations.

It's pretty crazy -- Scott's movie, "All the Money in the World," is scheduled for a December 22 release, and the director is reportedly determined to keep that date despite the need for major reshoots with Spacey's replacement -- legendary actor Christopher Plummer.

According to Deadline ... the reshoots of key scenes are expected to begin immediately and the film's leads -- Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams -- are fully on board with the move.

Spacey was billed as one of the movie's main stars and is an important piece of the plot. He reportedly worked on it for 8 to 10 days ... so it seems like Plummer and the rest of the crew have a lot of work to do to make this happen.

As we reported ... more accusations of sexual assault came out Wednesday, with a former TV news anchor claiming Spacey grabbed her son's genitals in 2016.