Paul Wall Gets Huge Astros World Series Tattoo After Making Team Custom Grillz

Making custom grillz for the whole Astros roster wasn't good enough for Paul Wall ... 'cause he just commemorated the team's first World Series with a HUGE back tattoo!!
Wall rolled through G6 Tattoo Studios in Houston for the fresh ink -- which he showed off on Wednesday with his "World Series Grillz" track bumpin' in the background.
The H-Town MC's got several tats reppin' his civic pride -- but this one's probably the most epic.
Speaking of those grillz ... the 'Stros came through Wall and Johnny Dang's shop recently to get 'em molded -- and word is they're ready for pickup!