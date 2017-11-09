Scumbag Australian Jockey Punches Horse, Gets 2-Week Suspension

Scumbag Australian Jockey Punches Horse In Stomach Gets 2-Week Suspension

Here's a disgusting video of a lowlife jockey socking a horse in the stomach before a race in Australia, and we're warning you, it's pretty tough to watch.

It went down in Port Lincoln, Australia and Jockey Dylan Caboche in the video gets aggravated with his horse, dismounts and puts a right uppercut to the animal's midsection.

What's worse it that you can see the scumbag Caboche was still holding his jockey whip in his hand making the punch actually more of a jab with the end of the piece of equipment.

Caboche received a 2-week suspension for his actions, and while his horse Reneldasgirl seemed to be okay, it's amazing that this type of animal abuse didn't warrant a more stiff penalty.

Disgusting.