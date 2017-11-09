Ezekiel Elliott 6-Game Suspension Back On ... Again

Ezekiel Elliott's 6-game suspension is back on ... after the NFL superstar's motion for an emergency injunction pending appeal was denied by the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

A 3-judge panel determined Zeke's legal team didn't meet the requisite standard ... which means he'll officially begin serving his suspension against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend.

The NFL Players Association can still appeal (again) to the full 2nd Circuit Court ... which would be heard on an expedited schedule.

If that doesn't go in Zeke's favor ... he'll be eligible to return to the Cowboys on December 24 against the Seattle Seahawks.