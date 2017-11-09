Kim Kardashian, Fender Bender Lawsuit Settles for Peanuts

Kim Kardashian Fender Bender Suit Settles for Peanuts

Kim Kardashian has one less thing to worry about -- an old lawsuit for a smash-up on the Sunset Strip has been dismissed ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the situation tell us ... Kim's fender bender case from a car accident in 2014 has been settled through her insurance -- she didn't have to fork over any dough.

As we reported ... Rafael Linares claimed he suffered multiple injuries in the accident, incurred expenses for doctors and his ride was damaged. Kim's side claimed damage was minimal, the guy was fine and her G-Wagon was slightly scuffed.

Despite the disagreements then ... it looks like they worked it out.