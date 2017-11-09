Shonda Rhimes' 'Scandal' and 'Get Away with Murder' Stars' Divorce Finalized

Shonda Rhimes 'Scandal' & 'Get Away with Murder' Stars Divorce Finalized

Two actors who starred on Shonda Rhimes shows are now officially single ... TMZ has learned.

Liza Weil and Paul Adelstein's divorce has been finalized more than a year after the original filing. Liza stars on "How to Get Away with Murder" and Paul's on "Scandal."

According to divorce docs, obtained by TMZ, Liza and Paul's divorce was signed off by a judge this week after they privately came to terms in August. The details of those terms were not disclosed.

As we reported ... Liza had requested joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter, and they were planning to deal with spousal support in mediation. Weil and Adelstein split after 10 years of marriage.

That's how you get away with a scandal-free divorce.