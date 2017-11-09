Mike Huckabee on Sarah Sanders Goes Full Kris Jenner You're Doing Amazing, Sweetie!

Mike Huckabee Gushes Over Daughter Sarah Huckabee Sanders Like a Kardashian

Mike Huckabee might be better at cheerleading for his kid than Kris Jenner is for hers ... 'cause he was raving about Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the job she's doing for Trump.

We got the former Arkansas gov. and two-time presidential hopeful at LAX where he had nothing but good things to say about Sarah in her role as White House Press Secretary.

Makes sense ... she is his daughter after all.

One thing of interest here -- Mike says Sarah's no punching bag ... which might or might not be a shot at Sean Spicer ... who used to take media beatings when he had the job.

As for where this proud dad might be getting his cues from ... we have one idea.