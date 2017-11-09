Pacman Jones 'Almost Killed' In Car Wreck Caused By Downed Power Lines

Pacman Jones 'Almost Killed' In Car Wreck Caused By Downed Power Lines

Breaking News

Pacman Jones says he's lucky to be alive -- after power lines fell down Thursday in the middle of the highway near the Bengals practice facility causing multiple cars to crash ... including his.

"I’m driving, these power lines just fall down out of nowhere bruh, in the middle of the highway. Almost got killed," the Cincinnati Bengals star said on video from the scene.

"I’m just so happy I’m alright man. If I wouldn’t have came across man I might be dead."

Jones showed damage to his black Dodge Durango -- but says he's not worried about that ... he's happy he wasn't hurt.

Unclear what exactly caused the power lines to fall -- we're making calls.