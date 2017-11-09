Venus Williams Gets In the Hot Seat For Fatal Car Crash Deposition

Venus Williams Sits for Deposition in Fatal Car Crash Case

Breaking News

The day of questioning has arrived for Venus Williams ... the tennis star is about to sit for her deposition in the lawsuit stemming from that fatal car crash back in June.

As we previously reported, the family of Jerome Barson sued Venus -- claiming she's to blame for blocking an intersection and causing Jerome's car to T-bone her in a crash that killed Jerome.

So, what happens today? Barson's lawyers will undoubtedly grill Venus about her driving decisions on that fateful day and try to paint her as negligent.

Venus will most likely fight back and continue to lay the blame on a third unidentified driver who she has claimed cut in front of her -- forcing her car to linger in the intersection.

Depositions usually only take one day. Then the case could move to trial ... depending on how today goes.