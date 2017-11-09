O.J. Simpson Should 'Sit His Ass Down,' Says Willie McGinest

O.J. Simpson Sit Your Ass Down ... Says Willie McGinest

Former Patriots star Willie McGinest has some real talk for O.J. Simpson after he got drunkenly booted from a Vegas hotel ... SIT DOWN, SON!

"He should just sit his ass down somewhere. Stay out the way," Willie told TMZ Sports.

FYI, the Juice got way too loose Wednesday night at the Cosmo -- getting escorted out by hotel security before being slapped with a permanent ban.

McGinest says it should be an easy formula for his fellow USC football alum to follow ...

Bars + booze = danger. So avoid at all costs -- especially with O.J.'s rap sheet!!!