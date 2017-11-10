Ben Stiller Spearheads Homes for Our Troops Auction for Veterans Day

Ben Stiller Let's Build Homes for Our Troops In Honor of Veterans Day

Wanna hang on set with Ben Stiller? Score a pair of Cher's Louboutins or a golf bag signed by George Clooney? Ben's giving you a shot at all of the above.

Stiller and a bunch of other celebs are marking Veterans Day by supporting Homes for Our Troops with a massive online auction. Other available items include sneakers worn by Ellen Degeneres, lunch with CNN's Jake Tapper, courtside seats to a Mavs game from Mark Cuban or Beats headphones signed by Dr. Dre.

There's a ton more memorabilia you can check out before the November 14 deadline.

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Homes for Our Troops, which builds homes for wounded vets.