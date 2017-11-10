Ben Stiller Spearheads Homes for Our Troops Auction for Veterans Day

Wanna hang on set with Ben Stiller? Score a pair of Cher's Louboutins or a golf bag signed by George Clooney? Ben's giving you a shot at all of the above.
Stiller and a bunch of other celebs are marking Veterans Day by supporting Homes for Our Troops with a massive online auction. Other available items include sneakers worn by Ellen Degeneres, lunch with CNN's Jake Tapper, courtside seats to a Mavs game from Mark Cuban or Beats headphones signed by Dr. Dre.
There's a ton more memorabilia you can check out before the November 14 deadline.
100 percent of the proceeds will go to Homes for Our Troops, which builds homes for wounded vets.