Cuba Gooding Jr. To O.J. Simpson: You Can't Hide Dirt In 2017

Cuba Gooding Jr. to O.J. Simpson: You Can't Hide Dirt In 2017

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson is learning real quick ... it's WAY harder to hide your dirty laundry in 2017 -- so says Cuba Gooding Jr.

Case in point ... we broke the story ... O.J. was banned for life from a Vegas casino this week -- and Cuba says with everyone on the planet carrying a camera phone and having access to social media ... things like that don't go under the radar anymore.

Cuba's referring to the sexual misconduct and assault allegations surrounding some of the most powerful people in the business ... from Louis C.K. to Harvey Weinstein.

He clearly thinks it's a good thing for actors now that certain people are being exposed -- and says "it's just the beginning."