Mick Foley Says Ric Flair Was a Sex & Masturbation 'Superhuman'

Mick Foley Ric Flair Was Sex 'Superhuman' ... But His #s Might Be Off

WWE legend Mick Foley says Ric Flair had a "superhuman" sex drive back in the day -- but he still ain't sold on the Nature Boy's claims of spankin' it twice a day AND bangin' 10,000 chicks!!

Foley -- who's hilarious, BTW -- told TMZ Sports his boy, Naitch, was a God among men when it came to wrestling and womanizing ... but even then, the numbers might not add up.

"I'm doing the math in my head ... that's (10,000) in addition to snappin' off 2 a day for 30 years? I'm sure it's in the high 5 -- well, I don't know!"

Mick told us his number's A LOT lower ... and advises WWE's new blood to keep their count closer to his than Ric's -- 'cause there's only 1 "Space Mountain."

