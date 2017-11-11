Mike Huckabee Thinks Twitter's New 280 Limit Is Good For Trump & America

Mike Huckabee Twitter's New 280 Limit Is Good For Trump ... And America, Too!

Mike Huckabee thinks America will only benefit from Donald Trump having more characters to defend himself on Twitter ... and sounds like Huckabee thinks it'll prevent another covfefe.

We got the former Arkansas governor and two-time Republican presidential candidate at LAX Thursday and asked him about Twitter doubling its character limit from 140 to 280.

According to Huckabee, who became an active supporter of Trump after suspending his 2016 run for president, it'll also help Trump's war -- and his daughter's -- with the media.