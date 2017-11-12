Jimmy Garoppolo Likes Beer & Debauchery (And There's Nothing Wrong with That)

TMZ

Jimmy Garoppolo Likes Beer & Debauchery (Not That There's Anything Wrong with That)

11/12/2017 12:15 AM PST

Turns out ... Jimmy Garoppolo's a bro.

Now that Tom Brady's former backup is in the news for being traded to the 49ers ... someone sent us some footage of Jimmy partying during St. Patrick's Day -- and guess what? Bro's gonna bro.

Jimmy G. rolled into the Old Crow Smokehouse bar in Chicago back in March and turned up with his 10 to 15-person bro squad. We're told the QB was like a handsomer, tinier Gronk. 

Don't worry ... no Ezekiel Elliott scandal stuff -- just a bro doing bro stuff with his bros. 

Cheers to new beginnings? 

