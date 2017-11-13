Bijou Phillips Apologizes to 'Mean Girls' Star Daniel Franzese Over Gay Shaming

Bijou Phillips Apologizes to 'Mean Girls' Star Over Gay Shaming

EXCLUSIVE

Bijou Phillips is apologizing to a "Mean Girls" star for bullying him over his sexuality.

Actor Daniel Franzese went after Bijou recently, claiming, "She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me" on the set of the 2001 movie, "Bully."

He says she loudly and repeatedly asked him in front of others if he was gay, and when he said he was bi, she followed up the next day by screaming, "Oh look! The Bi guy is here!" He says she, on a different occasion, grabbed his nipple and "twisted it hard through my shirt and laughed," and at one point during filming kicked him in the head so hard he still is not sure if he had a concussion.

Bijou tells TMZ, "I want to write to address what Daniel has said. I don't remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad."

Bijou goes on ... "I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel."

Daniel tweeted Sunday night that he has received and accepted her apology.