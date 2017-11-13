Michael Jordan Gets G.O.A.T. Treatment ... from Patrick Ewing!!

Michael Jordan Gets G.O.A.T. Treatment in Photo Op with Ex-Rival Patrick Ewing

Want the ultimate proof that heated rivals can become total bros??

Michael Jordan not only attended Patrick Ewing's head coaching debut for Georgetown on Sunday ... he got invited into his locker room for a post-game photo op!!

Pretty dope shot -- M.J. huddled up with the G-Town ballers up front ... while all 7 feet of Coach Ewing kept as low of a profile as humanly possible so his guys could fanboy out.

Classy move from Pat -- who went toe-to-toe with His Airness for years way back when the Bulls and Knicks were the beasts of the East ... and before that in college: