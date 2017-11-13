XXXTentacion Posts Aftermath Video of Alleged Migos Jumping

XXXTentacion says he got jumped by Migos in L.A. -- and even posted video of what appears to be one of its members walking away from the fight ... plus Cardi B's photo.
X went on an Instagram rant Monday claiming he'd just been jumped by the rap trio, adding they allegedly pulled a gun on him during the scuffle.
He then deleted almost every post from his IG page and left only 2 -- one was a video of what he claims is Takeoff walking away from the brawl, and the other was a portrait of Offset's fiancee, Cardi B.
Unclear what set off the alleged jumping, but whatever the beef is ... it's probably only going to get worse now that X got Cardi involved.