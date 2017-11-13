XXXTentacion Alleged Migos Jumping Aftermath ... Drags Cardi B Into It

XXXTentacion Posts Aftermath Video of Alleged Migos Jumping

XXXTentacion says he got jumped by Migos in L.A. -- and even posted video of what appears to be one of its members walking away from the fight ... plus Cardi B's photo.

X went on an Instagram rant Monday claiming he'd just been jumped by the rap trio, adding they allegedly pulled a gun on him during the scuffle.

got jumped in LA #xxxtentacion A post shared by XXXTENTACION (@xtentacionn) on Nov 13, 2017 at 3:55pm PST

He then deleted almost every post from his IG page and left only 2 -- one was a video of what he claims is Takeoff walking away from the brawl, and the other was a portrait of Offset's fiancee, Cardi B.

just letting u kno rn bae... i dont got no pressure witchu... i bump bodak orange when I shower... i love u A post shared by MAKE OUT HILL (@xxxtentacion) on Nov 13, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Unclear what set off the alleged jumping, but whatever the beef is ... it's probably only going to get worse now that X got Cardi involved.