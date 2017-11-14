Meek Mill's Lawyers File Legal Docs to Boot the Judge

Meek Mill Lawyers File Legal Docs to Boot the Judge

Meek Mill's lawyers have just filed legal docs asking the judge who sentenced him to years in prison to take herself off the case because of inappropriate conduct.

Meek's lawyers claim Judge Genece Brinkley has a personal vendetta against Meek, in particular for not leaving his music team at Roc Nation for another music producer ... Charlie Mack. As we reported, we're told the FBI has been in Judge Brinkley's courtroom for more than a year during the various hearings, monitoring her conduct.

There are reports the judge has some sort of business relationship with Charlie Mack ... something Mack has denied.

The legal docs, filed by attorney Brian McMonagle and Joe Tacopina, also reference the judge allegedly trying to get Meek to record a Boyz II Men song and give her a shout-out in the lyrics.