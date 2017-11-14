'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Feels Bad for the McDonald's Szechuan Sauce Fiasco

EXCLUSIVE
The guy who co-created Adult Swim's cult hit show, "Rick and Morty," wants to apologize for making McDonald's Szechuan sauce a thing again. Hear him out.
We got Justin Roiland -- who also voices Rick and Morty -- at LAX and asked what he thought about Mickey D's deciding to bring back the infamous dipping sauce, partly due to him writing it into his show. It caused HUGE customer lines ... and Justin's got some regrets, for sure.
For one, he feels badly for McDonald's workers who got raked over the coals by rabid customers.
Bonus fun: Justin told us how he nailed the perfect level of drunkenness to play the mad scientist on his show. Cheers to that, bud.