Tyrese Gibson, Ex-Wife Wants Mental Evaluation

The lawyer for Tyrese Gibson's ex-wife, Norma, just told the court it's essential for the judge in their custody war to demand a mental evaluation of the actor in light of recent, bizarre actions.

Attorney Aleen Khanjian was referring to the various videos Tyrese has posted, referencing Norma and Shayla.

Khanjian also mentioned in court a court-appointed evaluator has referred to Tyrese as having a "mental illness."

Norma is going for a permanent restraining order against Tyrese and she argued Tuesday he's violated the temporary order by posting videos talking about 10-year-old Shayla.

The judge did not order a mental evaluation ... at least not yet.