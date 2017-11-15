Brandi Glanville Shames Fan ... That Kid Should Be in Bed!!!

Brandi Glanville Shames Fan for Keeping a Kid Out Late for Autographs

EXCLUSIVE

Brandi Glanville went into fierce mom mode after running into a fan who brought a little kid with her to score autographs at night ... and her scolding is hilarious.

We got the ex-'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star leaving Catch LA Tuesday around 9:40 pm where she bumped into a lady who had a child with her ... which was not okay with Brandi.

The autograph-seeking fan offers an explanation as to why the tyke's out so late, but Brandi wasn't really having it -- especially as a mom of 2 boys herself.

Her chastising is playful at first, but when the woman -- who turns out to be the kid's older sister -- presses for a pic ... Brandi turns off the charm and gets real.