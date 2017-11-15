Diddy Blows $100k at Ace of Diamonds Strip Club, Son and T.I. Help

EXCLUSIVE
Diddy did what Diddy does best at the Ace of Diamonds strip club this week -- be rich and blow stacks o' dough ... with some help from family and friends, of course.
Diddy and his son, Justin Combs, crashed AoD in WeHo Tuesday night with a grocery bag full of cash -- lots and lots of $1 bills based on these pics.
Sources involved in the money parade tell us Papa Combs spent close to $100k on strippers and booze. We're told 60 bottles of Ciroc were sent his way, which he then shared with other club-goers.
Oh, and Diddy's pal, T.I., made an appearance too. All that money ain't gonna throw itself.