Diddy Blows $100k at Ace of Diamonds Strip Club, Son and T.I. Help

Diddy at Ace of Diamonds It's All About the Washingtons Here ... Right, Justin & T.I.?

11/15/2017 1:59 PM PST

Diddy did what Diddy does best at the Ace of Diamonds strip club this week -- be rich and blow stacks o' dough ... with some help from family and friends, of course.

Diddy and his son, Justin Combs, crashed AoD in WeHo Tuesday night with a grocery bag full of cash -- lots and lots of $1 bills based on these pics.

Sources involved in the money parade tell us Papa Combs spent close to $100k on strippers and booze. We're told 60 bottles of Ciroc were sent his way, which he then shared with other club-goers.

Oh, and Diddy's pal, T.I., made an appearance too. All that money ain't gonna throw itself.