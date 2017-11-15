Meek Mill Files Court Docs ... My Sentence Should Be Tossed!

Meek Mill Makes It Official, Files to Get Prison Sentence Tossed

Meek Mill is officially demanding his release from prison, and also wants his probation completely terminated ... TMZ has learned.

Meek filed docs Wednesday in PA, arguing his 2-4 year prison sentence appears to be the result of what his lawyers call Judge Genece Brinkley's vendetta against him. It's much the same arguments they put forward in a motion to boot her from Meek's case.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Meek's lawyers say the 2 incidents for which his probation was violated resulted in dismissed charges. Even Meek's probation officer testified he's responded well to probation ... according to the docs.

Meek also says his probation should be wiped out altogether because he's matured, become a responsible father, acquired a profession and "generally been rehabilitated."

He's requesting to be granted time served ... and released from prison.