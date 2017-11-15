Morgan Freeman's Sailboat for Sale at $300,000

Morgan Freeman I'm Off the Afrodesia!!! Hocking Sailboat for $300k

Morgan Freeman's calling it quits on his 20-year relationship ... with his sailboat, but he's not letting go of his baby for cheap.

The Academy Award winner's 44-foot "Afrodesia" just hit the market and the asking price is a cool $299,500. Morgan's single engine beauty was built in 1996 and it's definitely seen some picturesque waters over the years ... from Rhode Island and the Spice Island of Grenada to the Caribbean.

It's currently docked in the British Virgin Islands, but c'mon -- you can totally see it off the coast of Zihuatanejo, waiting for Red and Andy, right?!

Net proceeds of the sail sale go to charity, so this a win-win ... even if you're not a 'Shawshank' fan. But if you're not -- what's wrong with you?