Pope Francis Blesses Donated Lamborghini, Puts It Up for Auction



Pope Francis is officially the most overqualified used car salesman -- but God, does he have a sweetheart of a deal for you on a Lamborghini!!

The Pope was gifted a special edition Lambo Huracan, which he's putting up for auction through Sotheby's -- but not before bestowing a papal blessing on the exotic whip.

The $200k ride seems fairly blessed already -- zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds on 600 horses -- but the Pope's word has to get ya out of a few tickets, no? Plus, auction proceeds go to charity.

So, what's a Pontiff gotta do to get you in this thing today???