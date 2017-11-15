Ricky Williams to Kaepernick: Time to Move On from NFL

TMZ

Ricky Williams To Colin Kaepernick: Time to Move On from NFL

11/15/2017 4:04 PM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Ricky Williams says Colin Kaepernick should consider closing the book on his NFL career -- saying bluntly, "If they don't want you, go do something else."

"I'd rather be somewhere I'm celebrated rather than where I'm tolerated," the ex-NFL superstar told TMZ Sports out in Venice, CA. 

Williams says he hopes Kaep plays again -- but really thinks the QB needs to focus his energy on life after football. 

BTW, he also gives us his best Kaepernick joke ... and it's definitely one a white person probably shouldn't say.

