Verne Troyer Who's A Good Boy? You're No Dog Meat!

Verne Troyer Volunteers at Animal Shelter

EXCLUSIVE

Every dog has its day, but it has a better day when Verne Troyer shows up with a bag of treats!

Verne visited the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation Tuesday in Sherman Oaks. The place is awesome ... it rescues doggos from the Asian meat trade and the ones in these pics are a fresh batch that got flown in from Korea only the day before.

Verne, who's barely taller than some of the bigger pups, got to greet the puppers because his personal assistant volunteers at the rescue shelter. He didn't leave with a pooch, but we're told he fed them lots of treats.

So doggone great!