Donald Trump Hey, UCLA Players ... Shoulda Thanked Chinese President, Too!

Donald Trump: UCLA Players Shoulda Thanked Chinese President, Too!

Breaking News

Donald Trump is only HALF satisfied with the UCLA basketball players he helped get out of China -- telling the guys they should've also thanked the President of China during the news conference.

After LiAngelo Ball, Jalen Hill and Cody Riley confessed to shoplifting in Hangzhou and thanked Trump for getting them back to the U.S., POTUS tweeted at the Bruin players.

"To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You're welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE!"

He added, "Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!"

As we previously reported, Trump -- along with President Xi and Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma -- were all involved in resolving the international incident.

The players have been suspended indefinitely.