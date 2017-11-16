Erykah Badu RIP Lil Peep ... Kids Have It Too Rough These Days

Erykah Badu Weighs In On Lil Peep's Death

EXCLUSIVE

Erykah Badu thinks Lil Peep's death is more complicated than it seems -- it's not just a cautionary tale about addiction, it's also a warning about mental illness issues for young people in America.

As we first reported, police strongly suspect the 21-year-old rapper died of a fatal overdose. When we got Erykah Thursday in NYC ... she was extremely somber about the challenges youth face these days. As a mother of 3, she says kids, in general, are desperately trying to stay stimulated while coping with a wave of negativity -- which is why they turn to drugs.

Badu's take isn't all that uplifting, but it's arguably crucial and definitely thought-provoking.