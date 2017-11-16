Keegan-Michael Key Divorce Finalized Shelling Out TON$

Keegan-Michael Key's Divorce is Finalized

Keegan-Michael Key is officially a single man ... but it's gonna cost him boatloads of cash.

According to docs obtained by TMZ ... Keegan's gonna have to shell out $34k per month in spousal support to Cynthia Blaise and he'll have to kick in an additional 21% of his gross income on anything he earns above $2.153 million a year, but she's capped out at $700k per year.

But it doesn't end there. Keegan also cut her a check for $655k to even out the division of assets. She also gets to keep a timeshare in Mexico and her Subaru Crosstrek.

It's not all bad news for the former "Key & Peele" star. He gets to keep his Tesla and several bank accounts. And even though he's gotta shell out a ton of cash, he doesn't seem the least worried ... seeing as he appears to already be engaged.

She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place. I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes! pic.twitter.com/UYhtSQ4GQH — Keegan-Michael Key (@KeeganMKey) November 14, 2017

TMZ broke the story ... the "Friends from College" star filed for divorce in January of 2016. They had no children.