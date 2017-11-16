Sen. Al Franken Facing Calls for Ethics Review Leeann Tweeden Claims Harassment

Calls for Sen. Al Franken Probe After Leeann Tweeden Makes Sexual Harassment Claim

Sen. Al Franken may face an Ethics Committee review in the wake of claims he groped and sexually harassed radio host and former model Leeann Tweeden.

Tweeden released a 2006 photo of Franken -- who was not then elected -- groping, or at least pretending to grope her as she slept during a USO trip they both made. Tweeden says Franken, an 'SNL' vet and comedian at the time, had written a skit for their USO show in the Middle East, which required him to kiss her.

She claims during rehearsals he repeatedly tried to kiss her even though she told him it was not necessary. As she put it, "Relax Al, this isn't SNL ... we don't need to rehearse the kiss." She claims he persisted and eventually put his hand on the back of her head, and jammed his tongue in her mouth.

She says the alleged groping photo was taken on the plane ride home, after the 2-week tour, and as she slept.

Franken released a lengthy statement, apologizing directly to Tweeden. He also said, "I respect women. I don't respect men who don't. And the fact that my own actions have given people a good reason to doubt that makes feel ashamed."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell isn't satisfied with the apology, and says, "As with all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter."