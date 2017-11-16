Tech N9ne Divorce Finalized

Rapper Tech N9ne and Lecoya LeJeune can pour out all the Caribou Lou they want ... their 22-year marriage is officially over.

The couple's divorce was finalized earlier this month ... according to court records. The divorce judgment says Tech walks away with his 49% of Strange Music as well as his management company.

Lecoya gets various bank accounts, and Tech will make an asset equalization payment to her of $150k. He'll also pay monthly spousal support of $5,555.55 for 6 years. Nines woulda been way cooler ... although more expensive.

They separated in 2005, but Tech didn't file for divorce until 2015. No child support or custody issues because their 2 kids are now adults.