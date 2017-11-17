David Otunga Says Jennifer Hudson is Lying About Abuse and Parenting

David Otunga Jennifer Hudson is Lying About Abuse and Parenting

Jennifer Hudson is dreaming when she says she's the primary caregiver of 8-year-old David Jr., and she's lying when she says her baby daddy was physically abusive ... so says baby daddy David Otunga.

Otunga's lawyer sent a statement to TMZ, in which David "denies each and every allegation" Hudson has made against him. TMZ broke the story, cops removed David from the family home Thursday night after Jennifer got an order of protection claiming David was a threat to her and their child.

Otunga's lawyer says the breaking point was Wednesday night, when Jennifer brought the 8-year-old to their recording studio until 12:30 AM. David felt it was irresponsible, especially since it was a school night.

The statement goes on to say "At no time did Mr. Otunga 'physically push' Ms. Hudson as she has alleged."

As we reported, we're told David broke up with Jennifer several months ago after he confronted her and claimed she was cheating on him. The 2 tried reaching a custody arrangement but negotiations broke down Wednesday.

David says he's been their child's primary caregiver since birth because Jennifer's on the road a lot, and he scoffs at her new claim in legal docs that she's the primary caregiver.

David's lawyer says they're going to court to undo the order of protection so he can spend Thanksgiving with his son.