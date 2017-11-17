Ric Flair Manager Lashes Back You're a Despicable Liar

Ric Flair's Manager Lashes Back, You're a 'Despicable' Liar

Ric Flair's management company says the wrestling legend is lying through his teeth in his lawsuit -- claiming allegations they stole his "30 for 30" money are "blatant lies."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Flair sued Legacy Talent claiming they hid a fortune in payments he was supposed to get from several projects -- including $25k for the recent ESPN documentary on his life.

But Legacy says Flair's allegations are "baseless and defamatory" -- and they're respectfully BLASTING the guy in a statement to TMZ Sports.

"Ric Flair has always been known to be dramatic and looking desperately for the spotlight. That's fine as a wrestler but it is despicable when he blatantly lies," Legacy says.

"As anyone who read [the Ric Flair Grantland article] knows, Ric has always left a trail of destruction in his wake whether it be from his ex wives, the IRS, State Departments of Revenue, creditors, or from his former business partners and friends... the debris is everywhere.

"Our client wishes Flair nothing but the best and is sad that things have come to this after over a decade of hard work and incredible results for their client."

As for the explanation for the finances ... Legacy says:

"Our client provided Flair an accounting of funds as they always did throughout their representation. Flair then demanded funds that belonged to buyers be released from trust that he had not yet earned and our client would not be bullied into doing anything unethical. In reality the $37,000 in dispute are in his management company’s trust account while we were working out a settlement on the sums of money owed our client from deals and money Flair hid from his management."