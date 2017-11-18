NFL's Rey Maualuga Arrested for Battery, Reportedly Cut by Dolphins

Breaking News
Miami Dolphins linebacker Rey Maualuga was arrested for battery in Miami, FL early Saturday morning ... TMZ Sports has learned.
The details surrounding the arrest are unclear -- but according to ProFootballTalk, the Dolphins are planning to release him as a result of the incident.
TMZ Sports obtained Rey's booking information -- 6'2 inches, 350 lbs. (guessing this is supposed to be 250) -- and he was booked at 12:46 AM. His bond has been set at $1,500.
Maualuga's been in trouble with the law before -- he pled guilty to drunk driving stemming from a 2010 incident.
Story developing ...