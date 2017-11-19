Diddy Loses Brother Love Trademark To Nashville Rocker

EXCLUSIVE

Diddy -- aka the man of a thousand names -- is gonna run into some issues if he wants to go slapping his new Brother Love alter ego on music and merch because there's already another BL in the game.

Rocker Larry Florman has been using the Brother Love alias since 2000 and has released 2 albums under the name. Florman told us he's shocked that he's the first to go after the trademark, considering he only did so a week ago after learning about Diddy infringing on the title.

It's also too late for wrestling's OG Brother Love, Bruce Prichard, who told us last week that he would be going after the trademark.

Unclear how far Diddy was planning on taking his own Brother Love alter ego. He told us last week it was just the booze talking when he decided to make the change.