P!nk Performs on the Side of the JW Marriott Hotel for 2017 AMAs

P!nk sure knows her best angles -- 'cause she just did an entire performance on the side of a building ... and made it look effortless.

The pop star did the death-defying stunt Sunday night in L.A. for the 2017 American Music Awards -- in which she hung off the side of the JW Marriott Hotel next to the Microsoft Theater while singing her song "Beautiful Trauma" ... just about 34 floors high.

While the rest of us were covering our eyes in complete fear for her safety, P!nk looked like she'd just gotten hired as a Cirque du Soleil ... twirling around like a veteran acrobat.

As we reported ... P!nk definitely got some practice in ahead of the performance, which seems like it paid off big time.

Kids, don't try this at home.