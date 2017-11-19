T.J. Dillashaw Hey, Cody Garbrandt ... Van Damme Can't Save You

UFC's T.J. Dillashaw to Cody Garbrandt: Jean-Claude Van Damme Can't Help You!

EXCLUSIVE

T.J. Dillashaw says Cody Garbrandt can get as many lessons from Jean-Claude Van Damme as he wants ... 'cause not even "The Kickboxer" can make him the better fighter.

We told the T.J. -- the UFC bantamweight champ -- about sensei JCVD's trip to Cody's training center in Sacramento ... where he schooled Garbrandt, Urijah Faber and other fighters on the art of the kick.

Dillashaw thought that was pretty cool, but straight-up laughed at the idea of Van Damme actually helping his hated rival -- saying Jean-Claude doesn't know a damn thing about their sport!!

"I don't think Van Damme's gonna bring any wisdom into MMA fighting," T.J. said.