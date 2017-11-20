Dave Bautista If Trump Gets Re-Elected ... I Might Seriously Leave This Country

Dave Bautista Says He Might Leave USA if Donald Trump Gets Re-Elected

EXCLUSIVE

Dave Bautista says Donald Trump is such an awful president (and human being) ... he might just bounce on the US of A if POTUS gets re-elected.

"If he lasts his full term, I may grab my wife and my dogs and pack up and move to Europe," Bautista told TMZ Sports in Santa Monica ... and he wasn't joking.

Bautista says his old WWE buddy, The Rock, would make a waaay better candidate ... 'cause A) he's very patriotic and B) he's a decent human being.

Dave says those 2 qualities are lost on Trump -- who's really screwing things up right now when it comes to gun laws.

So if MAGA manages to go 4 more years... the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star says it could be bon voyage -- for good!!