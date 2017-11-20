WWE Legend Kamala Fighting for His Life After Emergency Surgery

WWE Legend Kamala Fighting for His Life After Surgery

Pro wrestling legend Kamala is on life support after undergoing emergency surgery at an Oxford, Mississippi hospital on Sunday ... according to social media posts from his friends and family.

Kamala's stepdaughter says doctors didn't think he would make it out of surgery alive ... but he managed to pull through and is now "showing signs of improvement," reports ProWrestlingSheet.

Kamala -- real name James Harris -- was a mainstay for the WWF in the '80s and '90s ... feuding with Hall of Fame superstars like Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

Harris fell on hard times ﻿after leaving the pro wrestling scene. Both of his legs were amputated below the knees between 2011-2012 due to complications from diabetes ... and in 2014, he revealed that he and his wife were scraping by on his disability checks.