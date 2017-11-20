LaVar Ball Says He Would've Thanked Trump If He Gave UCLA Players A Ride on Air Force One

LaVar Ball says he would've given President Trump a "thank you" had the Prez brought LiAngelo Ball and his UCLA teammates back home from China on Air Force One.
Ball appeared on CNN with Chris Cuomo Monday night to discuss the ongoing battle with Trump -- and to nobody's surprise -- LaVar held his ground in NOT thanking 45. Ball's main argument ... there's no proof Trump was the primary reason his son and teammates were sprung from the country.
There was one thing, however, that LaVar says would've granted the Prez an automatic "thank you" from father Ball ... a free ride home on AF1.
LaVar went on to say ... Trump's got bigger fish to fry, so let the UCLA thing go.
Shoplifting is a very big deal in China, as it should be (5-10 years in jail), but not to father LaVar. Should have gotten his son out during my next trip to China instead. China told them why they were released. Very ungrateful!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2017