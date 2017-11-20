Lil Peep Police Report Reveals He Took A Nap and Never Woke Up

Lil Peep Took Pre-Show Nap Never Woke Up

EXCLUSIVE

Lil Peep took a nap before his Tucson show and never woke up ... according to the police report.

Peep's manager says she saw the rapper early Wednesday on his tour bus and he appeared to be fine. She says Peep took a nap around 5:45 PM and when she checked on him a short time later he was snoring and breathing without issue. After being unable to wake him, she decided to let him sleep longer.

The report says when Peep's other manager checked on him later in the night, the rapper was completely unresponsive and his team began CPR.

Cops say when they arrived, they discovered several Xanax pills, loose marijuana and an unknown tan powder on the rapper's tour bus.

Lil Peep was just 21.