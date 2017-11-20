Fred Goldman Wants O.J. Simpson Money Case in Court Now

Ron Goldman's father is demanding O.J. Simpson get before a judge ASAP ... because he's concerned Simpson is pocketing cash he owes to the Goldman and Brown families.
In docs obtained by TMZ ... Fred Goldman says the first available hearing date isn't until July 3, 2018 ... which he says is way too far away. He believes in that 7-month span O.J. "could flood the market with sports memorabilia" and try to keep all the money for himself.
O.J. responded in his own docs, saying the secret autograph session he held in October was a one-off ... and he's just trying to "readjust to civilian life." O.J. says even though he's had a lot of money-making offers ... he's rejected all of them except for that one autograph sesh.
We broke the story ... Fred filed docs to divert any money Simpson made from any interviews, shows, presentations or exhibitions to help pay down the $70 million wrongful death judgment he owes.