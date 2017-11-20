Tyrese, Cops Rush to Actor's Home After He Posts Fake Kidnap Video

Tyrese Cops Rush to Home After Video Surfaces of Bound and Gagged Man

Police beelined it for Tyrese's home early Monday morning after he posted a video showing a man tied up in his underwear, looking distressed in Tyrese's home ... as Tyrese eats ramen.

The video -- posted at 3 AM -- shows the man bound and gagged and it looks like he's being held hostage. The man on the couch is comedian Michael Blackson ... whose own vid, infamously mocking Tyrese's breakdown, went viral a couple weeks ago.

LAPD got a flurry of calls after Tyrese posted his vid of Michael bound and gagged -- people felt he had finally lost it, and kidnapped Blackson out of revenge ... now that he has 50/50 custody of Shayla.

When cops arrived at Tyrese's home they spoke with his security and were told the video was a well-produced "joke" -- and Blackson was totally in on it.