Model Falls In Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Alessandra Ambrosio Retires

This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion show was bittersweet because Alessandra Ambrosio took her final VS catwalk Sunday night in Shanghai.

Right before the gig, the 36-year-old announced she'd be hanging up her wings after a 17-year run. Still, the spotlight was, at least momentarily, stolen by Ming Xi who went down like a sack of wet cement on the runway.

Bella Hadid, Sara Sampaio, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge also did their thing ... no falls though.

Lais Ribeiro got to rock the $2 million Fantasy Bra, while Harry Styles and Miguel performed. The show will air next week on CBS.