VS Fashion Show Catwalk Wipe-Out ... From ALL Angles!!!

The Victoria's Secret Model's Fall From All Angles

Ming Xi, the model who ate it at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, is such a pro ... she kept grinning all the way down to her knees!

Ming inadvertently stole Sunday's show in Shanghai when she took the huge spill while apparently trying, and failing, to balance the foliage on her back. You've seen the video, but now we have pics from all angles.

Trust us, this one's worthy of a frame-by-frame break down.

Ming made it look as fun as possible, but that bruising's gonna be a bitch.